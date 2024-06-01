SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

