SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.
In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
