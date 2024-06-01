SentinelOne’s (S) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.