ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $731.12, but opened at $690.99. ServiceNow shares last traded at $670.78, with a volume of 706,855 shares.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 80.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.