Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.05. 6,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 28,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
Specifically, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
