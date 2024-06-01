Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.33 and last traded at $144.46. Approximately 1,769,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,114,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

