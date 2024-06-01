SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $15,172.96 in Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $15,172.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,650.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SoundThinking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.