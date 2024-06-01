SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $15,172.96 in Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $15,172.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,650.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SoundThinking Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
