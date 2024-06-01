Stephen Divers Buys 5,000 Shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Divers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,310.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

Shares of AONC opened at $3.34 on Friday. American Oncology Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Get American Oncology Network alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Oncology Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.