STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,670 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's holdings in STERIS were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in STERIS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 71,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.13.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

