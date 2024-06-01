Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,685 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

