Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

