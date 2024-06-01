Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

