Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 79 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $980.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $945.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

