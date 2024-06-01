Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Pool worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pool by 463.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $363.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.76. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

