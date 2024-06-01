Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $30,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,367 shares of company stock worth $55,513,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.