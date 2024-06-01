Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,841 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 962,531 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

