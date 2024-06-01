Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $182.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

