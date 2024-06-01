Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,191 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,244,000 after buying an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,168 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,853. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $455.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

