Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 165 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $28,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $82.76 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

