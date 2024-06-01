Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $922,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

