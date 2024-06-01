Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

