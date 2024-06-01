Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.
MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
