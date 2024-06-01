Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $783.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

