Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,643 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,466 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

