TD Asset Management Inc Has $36.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4,203.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 93,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 91,347 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Exelon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 823,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Exelon Stock Up 2.2 %

EXC stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

