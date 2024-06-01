TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $31,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.