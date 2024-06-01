TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 469.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.54% of Shutterstock worth $43,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,906 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 664,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $85,474.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

