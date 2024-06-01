TD Asset Management Inc Sells 178,274 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178,274 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 385,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 425,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $303.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.60 and its 200 day moving average is $310.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $224.40 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

