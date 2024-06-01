TD Asset Management Inc Sells 54,284 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Clorox worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 26.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 68.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 190.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 2.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

