TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,602 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of MongoDB worth $39,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.29.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

