Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.41.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,535. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.