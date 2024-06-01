TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 37,280.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,056,000 after buying an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $286.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $287.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

