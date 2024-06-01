TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 59,550.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Trading Up 0.1 %

ROKU stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,201. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

