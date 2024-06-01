TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 37,201.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,170 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %

FTI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

