TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 207,866.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

Alcoa stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

