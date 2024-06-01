TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 44,623.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

MUR stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.