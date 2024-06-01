The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.