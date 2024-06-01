The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5 %

DSGX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.