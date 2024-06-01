Thomas T. Vo Acquires 17,330 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 17,330 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,957.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,005,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,805.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nutex Health Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
