Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,110 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $96.19 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.