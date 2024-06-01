Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 210 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $397.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.58 and a 200-day moving average of $415.86. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

