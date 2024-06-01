Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 393 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $59,418,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

