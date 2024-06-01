Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.42 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

