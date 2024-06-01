Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

