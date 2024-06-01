Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $255.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

