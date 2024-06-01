Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.62 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 340,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,756,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,069,000 after acquiring an additional 226,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 657,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 35,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

