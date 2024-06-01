Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $92,429,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT opened at $296.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.15 and a 200 day moving average of $242.41. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

