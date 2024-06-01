Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.