Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

