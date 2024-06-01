Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

